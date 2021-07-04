Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $241.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.51. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.