Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,536 shares of company stock worth $5,329,869. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

