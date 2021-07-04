Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,726 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Public Storage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $302.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $305.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.47.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

