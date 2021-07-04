Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 22 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $493.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.48 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

