Laurentian Raises Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$11.75

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Laurentian from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cormark increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.44. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

