Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.18% of Atkore worth $39,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Atkore by 90.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $32,241,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 48.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. Atkore’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

