Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $41.26 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,857,891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Baidu worth $41,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $18,462,000. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Baidu by 8.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA lowered their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu stock opened at $196.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.48. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

