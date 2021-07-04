Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $71.44 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 968,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,444,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of East West Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Compass Point lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.