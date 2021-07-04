Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $71.44 Million Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 968,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,444,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of East West Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,990,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of EWBC opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.35.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

