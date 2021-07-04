Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,890 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $45,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GF opened at $20.40 on Friday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.933 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

