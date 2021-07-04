Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 151,696 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,696 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cummins worth $55,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $1,028,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cummins by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 38.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.47.

CMI opened at $241.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.51. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

