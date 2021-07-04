Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 222,504 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,438,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222,504 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $59,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in Banco Santander by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

