Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 9,231 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $381.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

