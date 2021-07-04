Lead Wallet (LEAD) Market Cap Reaches $1.74 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $199,728.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

