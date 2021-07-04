Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LGGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.9764 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.10%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.