LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LMAT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of LMAT opened at $59.74 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

