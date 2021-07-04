Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of LEVI opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,013,115.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $260,111.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,399,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after buying an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

