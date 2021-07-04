Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Short Interest Up 21.4% in June

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

