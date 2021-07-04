Liberum Capital Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Sell

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHP. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in BHP Group by 158.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $1,911,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 309.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 143.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.