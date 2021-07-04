Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lightspeed POS worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

