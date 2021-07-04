Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Limbach worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 285,154 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth about $2,001,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 102,822 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMB opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,062.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $82,029 in the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

