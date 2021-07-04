Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 103.6% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 244,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after purchasing an additional 124,447 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $12,906,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $1,825,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.76. 1,066,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.