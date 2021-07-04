Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $726.30 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002902 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $726.30 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

