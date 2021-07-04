Lisk Trading Up 38.8% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $356.88 million and approximately $42.91 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00007864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00047759 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00021022 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002723 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,415,198 coins and its circulating supply is 128,484,930 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

