Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Position Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Lithia Motors worth $20,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,066. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.98. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.32 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

