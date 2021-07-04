Loopring [NEO] Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX and CoinMex. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00132412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00168553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,441.88 or 0.99906616 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

