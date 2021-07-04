L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRLCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $88.48 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $94.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

