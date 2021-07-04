Lotto (LOTTO) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.68 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Lotto has a total market cap of $36.68 million and $98,061.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lotto has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00409478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.