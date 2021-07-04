Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $204.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $195.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,356. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.45. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

