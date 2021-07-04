Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $204.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.57.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.
In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $195.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,356. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.45. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $215.22.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
