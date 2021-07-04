Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Update

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $195.71. 2,553,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

