LuaSwap Hits Market Cap of $5.08 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $20,158.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 212,110,688 coins and its circulating supply is 94,847,952 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

