LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.08 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $20,158.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.11 or 0.00790202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.20 or 0.07981685 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 212,110,688 coins and its circulating supply is 94,847,952 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

