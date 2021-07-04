Lunyr (LUN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,790.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $385,165.97 and $3,790.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00053621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.43 or 0.00766557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.92 or 0.07904607 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.