Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LXFR. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE LXFR opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 962,915 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Luxfer by 2,988.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 387,939 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Luxfer by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 339,272 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter worth $2,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

