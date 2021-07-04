Luxor Capital Group, Lp Acquires 123,200 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 123,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 809,039 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,781,281.51.

On Thursday, June 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,044.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $443,362.50.

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 363,065 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,247,860.50.

NASDAQ:FTCV opened at $12.41 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCV. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $6,961,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

