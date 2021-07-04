LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.61. 1,693,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

