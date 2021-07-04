Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Down 25.8% in June

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. 14,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,871. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

