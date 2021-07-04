Maker (MKR) Price Tops $2,631.26 on Top Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Maker has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $2,631.26 or 0.07564821 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and $94.63 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.85 or 0.00738451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00039242 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,340 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

