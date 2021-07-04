Mark Stevens Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mark Stevens lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,025 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $5,439,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. 4,315,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,605. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

