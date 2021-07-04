Mark Stevens Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mark Stevens reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

ASML stock traded up $8.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $687.54. 449,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.79. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $710.97. The company has a market capitalization of $288.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

