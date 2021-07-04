Mark Stevens Sells 341 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mark Stevens trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Mark Stevens’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded up $56.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,505.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,508.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,368.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

