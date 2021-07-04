Mark Stevens Sells 4,542 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mark Stevens reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.3% of Mark Stevens’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $126.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,663. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

