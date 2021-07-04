Markel (NYSE:MKL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,017.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Markel Corporation have underperformed the industry in the past year. Escalating expenses continue to put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. High debt level raises financial risk for the company. Nevertheless, Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. The company is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively.”

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,098.40.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,218.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,203.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.69. Markel has a 52 week low of $881.00 and a 52 week high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

