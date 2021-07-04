Markston International LLC Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Markston International LLC decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after acquiring an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $285.23. 628,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $289.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

