Markston International LLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Markston International LLC lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 209,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 130,335 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 265,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

