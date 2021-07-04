Markston International LLC Lowers Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Markston International LLC trimmed its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ FWONK traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,743. Formula One Group has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

