Markston International LLC Sells 204 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Markston International LLC decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.73. The stock had a trading volume of 664,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,992. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.