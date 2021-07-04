Markston International LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Markston International LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.03. 11,431,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,695,214. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $472.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.