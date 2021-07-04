Markston International LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Markston International LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,719,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

