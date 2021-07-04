MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.45.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1,234.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 17.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 47,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 463,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,860. MasTec has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.71. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

